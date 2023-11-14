WILMER, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 10 year-old Ian Aguilar who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Aguilar is described as being Hispanic, four feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on the 20 block of Oakdale Street in Wilmer, TX at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 14. He was last seen wearing “unknown clothing.”

Officials suspect Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes, he is five foot seven, weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing “unknown clothing.”

The suspect vehicle is a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, with a Texas license plate KVZ1194.

Anyone with information should call 911.