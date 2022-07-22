MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old who DPS said was abducted from Missouri City, and police have identified a suspect.

Imani Stephens was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Friday morning wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black stripped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and crocs. Stephens is said to have scars on both of her wrists.

Imani Stephens

Daniel Diaz

Police have identified Daniel Diaz, 28, as a suspect and listed a newer model gray pickup truck with a Texas license plate as his vehicle.

Diaz is 5’8″ with brown hair and eyes, and is approximately 254 pounds.