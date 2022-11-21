OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year-old last seen on Sunday morning in Overton.

Zachariah Sutton, an Arp Elementary pre-k student, was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 23400 block of FM 838 wearing a gray jumpsuit, and black and white tennis shoes. He is 3’5″ and weighs about 60 pounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sutton was reported missing around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, and deputies found out he went with a “family friend” identified as Pamela Medlock, 59, the day before “so that she could get him a toy for his birthday” and the two have not been seen since.

Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants. She is described as a Black female, 5’6″ and about 135 pounds.

“She does not have a permanent address but frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas,” officials in Smith County said. “She also frequents the Valero convenience store in Overton.”

Officials said Medlock drives a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler with Texas plates RVZ5847, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We have alerted our entire school district community to be on the lookout and are asking for prayers for his safe and prompt recovery,” Arp ISD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.