LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for 2-week-old Sonni Meilike, a white female, from Livingston. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

Officials said the suspect is Meilike’s mother, 31-year-old Sylvia Norman, who does not have custody of the child.

Norman is described as a 5’1″ tall white female with brown hair, blue eyes and is about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.