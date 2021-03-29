Amber Alert issued for Rains County 14-year-old abducted by registered sex offender

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old East Texas girl that police say was abducted by a registered sex offender.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Lexus Nichole Gray, 14, was taken by her non-custodial father, Justin Shaun Gray, 40.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Lexus Gray from Point, TX, on 03/29/2021. pic.twitter.com/ZRY9pPahUB — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 29, 2021

Lexus is described as 5’6″, 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Justin is described as 6’1″, around 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say they were last seen March 24 in Point, Texas, which is on U.S. Highway 69 about 64 miles east of Dallas.

Officials say Justin left with Lexus on foot, and is believed to be in the Mesquite or Dallas area. He is a registered sex offender, and has a parole violation warrant that is active.

Back in 2009, Justin was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

If you have any information, please contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181 of call 911.

Another girl from Harrison County is also missing. Patricia Wilson, 13, was last seen in the Lake Deerwood/Harleton area on March 27, specifically the 200 block of Lake Deerwood. She was wearing a dark shirt and pants and had a small black backpack.

She is a little over 4 feet tall with short dyed black hair, green eyes and weighing about 110 lbs. She left her home right before the major storms hit East Texas on Saturday.

The below represents AMBER Alert criteria for the state’s network, according to Texas DPS:

Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child’s safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder?

OR

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by: Someone unrelated and more than three years older,

or Another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by: Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child’s disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction?

Were they killed? Did they leave on their own? What happened to them?

KETK & FOX51 has started a new digital franchise focused on the almost 100 people missing in East Texas.

You can find their stories here. Learn about what happened to them. Listen to what happened.