KEMPNER, Texas (KETK) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three young children that have been missing from Kempner.

The children are 3-year-old Kristen, 4-year-old Christine and 6-year-old Christopher Robertson, II. All three are described as African-American. Kristen is three-feet tall, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Christine is three-feet-five-inches, 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Christopher is three-feet-one-inch with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials suspect 35-year-old Kristine Amber Whitehead after she failed to appear in a custody hearing. She is described as African-American, five-feet-seven-inches, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate GJZ8544.

The children are believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call 911 immediately.