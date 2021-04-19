UPDATE: 1 Amber Alert girl is from Bullard, family tried to file missing person report Sunday night

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) – At least one of the missing girls from an Amber Alert out of the Dallas area early Monday morning is from East Texas.

A direct family member contacted KETK News and said that 17-year-old Marina Nelson lives in the Bullard area and that they tried to file a missing person report with the Seagoville Police Department Sunday night, but the department reportedly refused to take it.

A law enforcement source working the case confirmed to KETK that Nelson is from Bullard and that they are currently working to see why Seagoville allegedly refused the missing person report, only to issue an Amber Alert hours later.

The source said it was not clear how or why the two were in Seagoville. Authorities are proceeding as if Nelson and 16-year-old Devany Betancourt were abducted.

The family member also claimed that Betancourt was from Frankston, but KETK News has not been able to independently confirm that.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this as more information becomes available.

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Dallas-area teenage girls.

16-year-old Devany Betancourt and 17-year-old Marina Nelson were last seen near HWY 175 in Seagoville, a small town of roughly 16,000 people southeast of Dallas.

The two were last seen at 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson from Seagoville, TX, on 04/18/2021. pic.twitter.com/AWgPsiLVNu — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 19, 2021

Devany was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull, and two gold rings. She is 5’2″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Marina was last seen wearing an orange shirt, a gray sweatshirt, and shorts. She is 5’9″ with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, please call the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-2999.