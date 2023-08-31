RUSK, Texas (KETK) — Officials in Rusk are on the scene of a stolen ambulance that crashed into a gas station on Thursday, according to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman.

The San Augustine EMS ambulance was reportedly stolen from CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital in Lufkin and crashed at the Kim’s Convenience Store at 1580 Dickinson Drive in Rusk.

According to Selman, the Lufkin Police Department started a pursuit and followed the ambulance into Rusk.

St. Luke’s Health-Memorial released the following statement:

“We are cooperating with the appropriate authorities regarding the theft of an ambulance from our St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin campus. The health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we will also review our internal processes and procedures.”

KETK News is working to get the latest information and will provide updates as they become available.