LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – In an attempt to offset the rising costs of medical expenses, the Longview Fire Department started an EMS subscription program in 2009, and registration is now open for the coming year.

The city said the program offered to Longview residents limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70 a year. Typical costs associated with EMS transports average $800 to $1,000 per response.

“This subscription program is an optional plan available to any Longview resident enrolled in a medical insurance plan except Medicaid recipients,” officials said.

Open enrollment began Oct. 1 and the deadline to subscribe for 2023 is Dec. 31. The annual fee is $70.

The ambulance subscription program covers all immediate family members living in the household including the applicant, spouse, people under 25-years-old that are full-time students and dependents in the household who have court documented guardianship.

Adults over 18 who are not full-time students are not covered by the subscription.

Applications can be found online and for more information people are asked to contact the Longview Fire Department at 903-237-1232.