TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An American flag was retired on Monday in Tyler.

There is a unique way for someone to dispose of the flag, and the special ceremony was held at The Hamptons Senior Living Center.

Dortha Tucker, who lives that The Hamptons, led the event. She helped with a similar ceremony in 2022 and enjoyed the experience. She said she would like to help every year.

“Well, I just think it’s necessary to dispose of the flag correctly,” Tucker said.

One resident, who was at the ceremony, is a Purple Heart veteran. He was recognized during the event.

Students and residents were also present, and they said the pledge and patriotic songs to honor the flag.