TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Amplify 2023 Conference is a three day conference that unites a variety of denominations of churches across Tyler.

“This is an opportunity for us to get together as one body of Christ in fellowship and learn about different aspects of ministry together… iron sharpening iron,” said Chia Pierson, one of the leaders of the conference.

This is the second year of the free conference. This year, the founders of the conference have partnered with 15-20 other churches to host the event at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

“It’s a centralized place to bring together all races, cultures and creeds.”

The conference will not only be a place where adults can build community, but also a place where children will be able to learn the fundamentals of the ministry.

“Our youth are very important in this day and time. I grew up in church, and the church was one of the bedrocks of the community that helped build me today,” said Demarcus Pierson, another leader of the conference.

If you would like to register ahead of time for the conference or just find more information, you can visit their website here.