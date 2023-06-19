TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas African American Museum held a Juneteenth celebration in honor of the holiday on Monday.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day African American slaves in Texas learned of their freedom, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation, which declared that all slaves were free.

Although the document was signed in 1863, the news did not reach slaves in Texas, specifically Galveston until the day we now know as Juneteenth, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to share the message.

More than 250,000 slaves were free as of June 19, 1865.

Gloria Washington, Executive Director and Museum Curator of the Texas African American Museum expressed her happiness for the holiday and its importance.

“It does me great joy to know that I am in a country of the free, no longer bound by slavery. We are free. So today means so much to me. It’s explaining our history to others, explaining where we’ve been, and it explains where we are going,” Washington said.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, after President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation for the holiday.

“We’ve come a long way, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” said Washington.

Washington added she wants Juneteenth to be important to everyone and for everyone to know the history of the holiday.

“It’s an exploration of our history, a continuation of promoting our history,” she said.

The Texas African American Museum has a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. outside since he was a prominent leader in the Civil Rights Movement.

“We don’t want Dr. King’s dream to dissipate, we don’t want it to die, we want to keep that dream going. He had a dream so let’s get our dream together to make a better society,” Washington said.

“Let’s not forget Juneteenth… understand what Juneteenth is all about and keep the dream alive,” she added.