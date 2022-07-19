ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Jail has reinstated their quarantine procedures on Tuesday after four inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“A positive test result of one person in a cell results in all inmates in that cell being quarantined,” Sheriff W. R. Flores said. “As a result, we currently have 44 inmates in quarantine.”

With quarantine procedures in place, inmate visitation, religious services, recreation and inmate movement have all been restricted. Individual legal and pastoral visits are still allowed, according to officials.

“As we struggle with staff shortages in various divisions,” Flores said. “I ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to deal with the additional issues posed by the COVID-19 virus.”

Flores encourages anyone who interacts with jail personnel or inmates to take precautions to ensure personal health and welfare.