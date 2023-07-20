ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Larry Busby has owned his land off Highway 287 in Cayuga for about 10 years. He said the past year has been frustrating as he tries to save his property.

“I don’t know what else to do, I worked all my life for this land. I paid for it, it’s mine,” said Busby.

One year ago his land was thriving and green, now he said an old leaky pipeline by Vista Energy Consulting has killed off about 200 of his oak trees.

He said the company runs the pipe through his land.

“You can see everything that is green on both sides and everything you see is destroyed is dead,” said Busby.

He reached out to the company and they came and repaired the leak, but said they never finished clearing the cut trees and restoring the soil like they agreed to.

“It’s always the rain is the problem, ‘I’ve got another job going and I can’t get to it,’ but it seems like after a years time, it should have already been done,” said Busby.

He also asked for the company to pay for all the trees he said they killed. They’ve denied saltwater being an issue in the soil.

“The test we had done by the Texas A&M University and they did a soil test on it last year right after it happened and it came back positive big time for salt crystals,” said Busby.

Busby has had conversations with the Texas Railroad Commission and said that they couldn’t help.

He also said he hasn’t heard back from state representatives and other organizations.

“I’m really frustrated with everything. I’ve called everybody I know. I’ve tried to hire lawyers, but they are not interested in it because it’s an oil company,” said Busby.

He is surviving sleepless nights over the past year without a solution in sight. He said he will keep calling and continue to fight.

Busby added that he’s not the only property affected. He said that there is a new leak destroying his neighbor’s yard and contaminating their cattle’s drinking water.

KETK News has reached out to both Vista Energy and the Texas Railroad Commission and has not heard back yet.