ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was reported missing near FM 2419 and FM 1817 around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Courtney Dollgener, 34, has short curly black hair, a dark complexion, is five feet tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

“Courtney has a diminished mental capacity and left her home after becoming upset. She was last seen wearing a light yellow T-shirt with “Galveston” written in white letters and black leggings with white stripes on the bottom. She may be lost or confused,” Anderson County Sheriff W. R. Flores said in a Facebook post.

Flores added that Dollgener habitually seeks shelter in unoccupied structures and buildings.

The sheriff’s office is actively searching the area north of FM 1817 near FM 2419 with several local fire departments and Sheriff Flores asked that residents be cautious and refrain from any shooting activities in the area until their search is compleated.

Officials ask that if you see someone matching Dollgener’s description call 903-729-6068.