PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Westwood ISD Police Department plans to conduct an active shooter training event at Westwood Elementary around 8 a.m. on Monday.
According to the Palestine Police Department, the training event will be done in coordination with several other Anderson County law enforcement agencies.
“You may see a high presence of law enforcement in the area, and it may look like something major is happening. Please do not be alarmed. This is only a training exercise designed to ensure our preparedness to keep our community safe.
There should be no public safety concerns during this training process. Your safety is, and will always be, our highest priority.”Palestine Police Department