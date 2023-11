ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to a release by the Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office, beginning on Monday, workers will replace a culvert on Anderson CR 403.

Courtesy of the Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office

Detour signs will be in place and work is reportedly expected to last around three weeks. The culvert is between addresses 3259 and 2490 on CR 403.

Officials said the area will not be open during road construction.