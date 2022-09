PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores received a certificate of congressional recognition and flag flown over the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Flores said the gifts came from Congressman Lance Gooden, and were presented in recognition of his service and the service of his deputies to the community.

“Many thanks to Congressman Gooden,” Flores said. “I look forward to working with him and his staff for the betterment of our community.”