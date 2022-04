SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angel Layettes organization and 24 Junior League volunteers created items for grieving families on Monday.

Volunteers cut and packaged keepsake hearts and sewed infant gowns to send to hospitals for people who have lost a child.

The Junior League said they decided to help, and they have seen a need grow since the pandemic started. East Texas Giving Day is approaching on April 26, and the Angel Layettes are participating. Their goal is to raise $7,500 this month.