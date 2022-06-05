ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina Arts Alliance announced their 2022-2023 season for Temple Theater and The Pines Theater.

Season tickets are on sale from July 8 to July 22 and season ticket renewals are on sale from June 1 to June 24. Single tickets will go on sale on August 1. Click here for more information.

The Toast of the Town event schedule:

An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth

Sept. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Theater

Southern Remedies Tour featuring The Squirrel Nut Zippers & Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Theater

Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical

Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Theater

Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles & Mariacho Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar

Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Theater

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Theater

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan

Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Theater

Fiddler on the Roof (season add-on)

March 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Temple Theater

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder