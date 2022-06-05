ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina Arts Alliance announced their 2022-2023 season for Temple Theater and The Pines Theater.
Season tickets are on sale from July 8 to July 22 and season ticket renewals are on sale from June 1 to June 24. Single tickets will go on sale on August 1. Click here for more information.
The Toast of the Town event schedule:
An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth
- Sept. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater
Southern Remedies Tour featuring The Squirrel Nut Zippers & Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater
Anastasia: The New Broadway Musical
- Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater
Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles & Mariacho Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar
- Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
- Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater
On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan
- Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater
Fiddler on the Roof (season add-on)
- March 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
- March 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
- Temple Theater