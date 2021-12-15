Angelina Arts Alliance receives $15,000 from The Moody Foundation

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Moody Foundation presented the Angelina Arts Alliance with a $15,000 grant.

The Angelina Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization, is celebrating its 21st year of presenting world-renowned performing arts in Lufkin. Its mission is to enrich, entertain and educate by presenting and promoting the performing arts and educational opportunities for all of deep East Texas.

The grant from The Moody Foundation will support Angelina Arts Alliance’s annual Discovery Series programs starting in Jan. 2022. The series will offer four family-friendly, educational and fun programs at a reduced ticket rate at $6 for children and $11 for adults. The initiative offers families the opportunity to attend programs that are not usually available in the region. The grant allows Angelina Arts Alliance to keep ticket prices affordable.

“We are beyond grateful to The Moody Foundation for their generous support of our mission to provide access to the arts for everyone in our community. Our Discovery Series programs deliver fun and educational ways for families to experience live performing arts at an affordable ticket price. We can’t wait to see local families at the Temple Theater beginning in January,” said Jennifer Allen, Executive Director of the Angelina Arts Alliance.

The Discovery Series will kick off on Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Temple Theater with Popovich Comedy Pet Theater. Bella Gaia (Beautiful Earth), will take place on March 6, followed by The Underwater Bubble Show on April 3 and Madagascar the Musical on June 12, 2022. All performances are weekend matinees, for time listings, click here.