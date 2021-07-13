Angelina Arts Alliance receives grant for more than $130,000

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina Arts Alliance have received a grant from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operator grant program.

On July 7, Angelina Arts Alliance received $138,461.95 which represented the 40% of lost ticket revenue during the 2020-21 season as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We are deeply relieved and excited about receiving this grant from the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operator grant program. These funds, along with the generosity of many individuals and organizations in our community, have fully restored the financial losses that our organization experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of all, we are grateful to close the chapter on a very challenging year with the funds needed to sustain our growth and future success,” said Jennifer Allen, Executive Director of the Angelina Arts Alliance.

The Shuttered Venue Operators grand program was administered by the Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

The SVOG was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venue Act which was enacted in December 2020 and was amended by the American Rescue Plan in March 2021.

This economic relief program included $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, venue operators, nonprofit performing arts organizations, promoters, artists, movie theaters, museums and other live event industry operators.

So far $4.8 billion in grant funds have been distributed nationwide.

Grant funds may be used for a variety of administrative expenses and expenses related to artistic programming. For more information about the grant program, please visit the website www.sba.gov.