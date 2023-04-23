LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina Benefit Rodeo is bringing riding, wrangling and Mutton Bustin’ to Lufkin from April 26 to 29.

The rodeo will host several competitions like the 2023 Calf Scramble and Mutton Bustin’. According to the rodeo’s website, the 2023 Calf Scramble is open to all Angelina County seniors, who will be competing for a $1000 scholarship.

Mutton Bustin’ is open for children from ages five to nine and under 60 pounds. For the lasso-less out there, the rodeo will be raffling of a Jeep Gladiator. The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, April 29 and each ticket costs $1.

Kylie Ridings is this years Angelina Benefit Rodeo Queen. Ridings is a senior at Lufkin High School where she is the president of their 4-H Horse Club.

“Kylie first attended the Angelina Benefit Rodeo at 2 years old. She is truly honored to represent Angelina County as this year’s Rodeo Queen after admiring the previous ABR queen’s since she was a toddler.” Angelina Benefit Rodeo

This years Angelina Benefit Rodeo Hero is LaQuestin Dotson. Dotson graduated from Central ISD in 2022 and recently won several awards with his friends at the Statewide Music Festival.

“LaQuestin is a mature young adult who is well rounded and able to enjoy life and others. He loves meeting people, new challenges and is excited to represent the Angelina Benefit Rodeo as the 2023 Rodeo Hero.” Angelina Benefit Rodeo

Here are the different prices for tickets to the rodeo:

Lower Reserved – $13.00

Upper Reserved – $11.00

General Admission – $9.00

Tickets will cost $1 more at the gates which open every night at 7 p.m.

For more information visit the Angelina Benefit Rodeo online.