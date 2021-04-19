Angelina Benefit Rodeo rides into town this week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina Benefit Rodeo will be happening at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center on April 21 through the 24th.

The rodeo celebrates over a half century of professional rodeo action in the East Texas pines.

In 2021, the rodeo teamed up with Stace Smith, ProRodeo’s 11-time stock contracting firm of the year.

The event is put on by the Noon Lions Club of Lufkin and raises money for a great many of local organizations.

This rodeo is one of the biggest rodeos in the entire Southwest.

Tickets went on sale April 5th at the Boot Barn Western Wear at the Lufkin Mall.

Advanced ticket prices are as follows:

Lower reserved – $13

Upper reserved – $11

General admission – $9

Ticket prices will be $1.00 higher at the gate.