ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — JM Chevrolet in Lufkin donated a brand new car to Angelina College on Tuesday as a part of their “Fast Trax to Success” student initiative.

According to a press release from Angelina College, the initiative began earlier this year and requires students to collect points by attending various Angelina College events and using campus resources where students scan a QR code and accumulate points.

“For me, it was about getting the kids involved in college life again, especially after the pandemic,” J.J. Weibe, president and principal dealer of JM Chevrolet in Lufkin said. “We wanted to get those students out and fired up about being college students. Going to the games, the events, seeing their advisors. Just getting back to the normalcy of college.”

School officials stated that once a students gains 25,000 points their name will be placed in May’s drawing for a 2024 Chevy Trax.

“[This] program is not just to engage students with events but with all our services,” Associate Vice President of Student Services Krista Brown said. “Sometimes students are not aware, despite our efforts to inform. But the data shows that if students are engaged and using available services, they are going to be more successful. That is why we created this project, to highlight those opportunities and help them identify important resources. We hope to increase their overall engagement, which in turn helps them form new relationships. All that combines to increase the success rates in their classes.”

All qualified and entered Angelina College students will have a chance to win.