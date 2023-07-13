LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Angelina College officials gathered on Thursday to recognize a nearly $3 million Title V grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Education.

According to the college’s Title V project page on their website, the grant features two main components: establish new technology programs for in-demand occupations, and develop and strengthen support services.

“With this grant, we’re able to produce two more programs for the college,” Marcy Anthony, Title V project director at Angelina College said. “We’re now going to offer a networking administration degree, which is actually starting this fall in year two of the grant. Then, in year three, we’ll be able to offer a software development program as a new degree.”

In addition to the new degree programs, the college will also provide more services designed to ensure student retention and success.

“We’re also going to be able to start a new mentoring program focusing on incoming new students, especially first-generation students, who aren’t familiar with the college experience,” Anthony said. “We’ll have faculty and peer mentors working with those students to help them make the transition to college life.”

Angelina College was one of 78 higher education institutions in 2022 selected as a Title V recipient. According to the college, they received $599,968 in grant funds for the first year of the project and anticipate receiving the total amount over the next five years.

According to the Department of Education, institutions must be designated as an eligible institution of higher education in order to apply for the Title V program, and must meet program specific requirements to be defined as a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).