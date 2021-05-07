Angelina commissioner must stay in jail until grand jury acts

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Angelina County commissioner Bobby Cheshire will have to stay in jail until a grand jury decides whether he will be indicted.

After being charged in 2019 with assault causing bodily injury of a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance, Cheshire posted bond and was released from jail.

Last month he was taken into custody after allegedly violating the terms of the bond agreement. He was forbidden to make contact with victims of the 2019 assault.

Senior District Judge John Delaney ruled during a hearing on Thursday that Cheshire had to remain in jail until the grand jury takes action.

In 2019, law officers responding to a 911 call, came to Cheshire’s house and after talking to other family members, arrested Cheshire, records show.

Cheshire represents Precinct 4.