ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Commissioner’s Court approved a settlement of $475,000 in a case where an inmate of the county jail died in 2018.

44-year-old Janet Hartman, an inmate at the Angelina County Jail, died in May 2018 from pneumonia, according to court documents.

The family of Hartman filed a lawsuit against Angelina County and Southern Health Partners, who employ medical jail staff.

The lawsuit alleges that jail employees thought that Hartman was “faking it.” According to documents, throughout several weeks leading up to her death, Hartman reportedly told jail staff both verbally and written that she was not well.

According to the lawsuit, medical staff at the jail “refused to examine” Hartman. Documents say that on April 24, 2018, Hartman filed a written “sick call slip” requesting medical care.

The lawsuit alleges that Hartman did not receive the medical care that she needed after asking repeatedly.

On May 13, 2018, Hartman was taken to the hospital, where she died a few hours later from pneumonia, according to the lawsuit.

Angelina County Judge Keith Wright said that the county’s liability insurance settled for $475,000.