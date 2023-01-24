ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new sheriff was appointed during the Angelina County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

Angelina County Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman was unanimously selected to fill the position after long-time sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December.

“I promise to work hard for the people of Angelina County,” Selman said. “In everyone’s life there are landmark days that come along and the happiest day of my life was when I married my wife. Today is probably one of the most sobering days of my life because there is a lot of responsibility that comes with this position.”

The county considered three separate candidates for the position before selecting Selman, who began his 18th year as constable in 2022. The former state trooper said he plans to formally run for the position in two years.

In his position as constable, Selman said it is an “honor to serve the people as an elected officeholder and I do not take that responsibility lightly.”

Sanches held the position for 10 years before announcing his retirement effective Dec. 31 to spend more time with his family.

“I have done my best to serve you all with honor and integrity,” Sanches said. “When I took office there was a lot of work to be done within our agency, and I am honored to have had the chance to bring many positive changes to our office.”