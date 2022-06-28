FULLER SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after receiving reports of a woman going through mailboxes in Fuller Springs.

The woman, who police identified as Tabatha McCord, was located as a person of interest when patrol officers arrived and made contact with her.

McCord was placed under arrest for failure to ID fugitive, possession of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, felony fraud use and possession of identifying information and felony mail theft.