Angelina County Commissioner arrested on family violence charges

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County Commissioner has been arrested on charges of assaulting a family member, according to online judicial records.

Bobby Cheshire, the Precinct 4 commissioner, was booked on the misdemeanor charge Monday night. He was also arrested for the same offense in 2019 and posted a $10,000 bond.

It is unknown as of this writing if his recent arrest is related to his old charge or if it is about a separate incident.

Cheshire’s precinct is the largest in Angelina County, in terms of land area. It covers nearly half the county and includes the cities of Diboll and Zavalla.