Angelina County Commissioner, Bobby Cheshire, charged with official oppression

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Bobby Cheshire, an Angelina County Commissioner, was charged with official oppression.

Cheshire is the Precinct 4 commissioner.

According to the Angelina County website, this offense is a Class A misdemeanor.

In April, Cheshire was previously arrested for assaulting a family member, judicial records showed. He was indicted for this charge in May. He was detained for the same offense in 2019 and posted a $10,000 bond.

Cheshire’s precinct covers the most land area in Angelina County. It includes almost half the county as well as the cities of Diboll and Zavalla.