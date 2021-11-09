Angelina County enters new EMS agreement to improve response times

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin City Emergency Management Services will no longer take care of 911 medical calls outside city limits.

On Tuesday, Angelina County entered a new EMS agreement. They have hired Allegiance Mobile Health, which is the largest private medical transportation provider in Texas, to help cut down long response times during emergencies.

“I’ve had first hand experience with one of the neighbor ladies back several months ago. It took 45 minutes for the ambulance to show up,” says Commissioner of Precinct 4, Steve Smith.

Back in July, the city of Lufkin announced they wanted the county to start taking care of its own ambulance services. They had a deadline to do so by the end of the year. Their main concern was longer response times. Commissioner Smith says it was frustrating just witnessing this issue-first hand.

“Well, I was there throughout the whole experience, and she was very confused and upset and her family was very upset,” he said.

Paramedics can take up to 45 minutes to reach some areas of the 860 square mile county.

But now, the ambulances have all been ordered and are on standby and ready to use once everything is finalized.

“They are going to strategically place ambulances around the area. As we get into this, it can be changed. Currently, we are talking about Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, of course there will be some in Lufkin as well,” says Precinct 3 Commissioner, Terry Pitts.

This agreement is between the county and the EMS company, Allegiance Mobile Health. Individual contracts with cities like Huntington, Diboll, or Zavalla are expected in the coming weeks.

“There’s a lot of things happening in Angelina County, and I can tell you they are all going to be positive! They are all going to be good things. Just standby- we got more coming,” says Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery.