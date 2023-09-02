HUDSON, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple volunteer fire departments are on the scene of a fire near Hudson off of Penn-Bonner Road on Saturday.

Officials said that there’s no homes or structures in danger and the Texas Forest Service is saying its contained for the most part. Air drops of water and fire retardant were deployed and allowed ground crews to get a handle on the blaze, according to ACSO.

The sheriff’s office said that the fire is being mopped up as of 4:13 p.m. on Saturday and that any imminent danger to people or property has passed. The Texas A&M Forest Service said that the fire was 30 acres wide and 80 percent contained as of 6:08 p.m. on Saturday.