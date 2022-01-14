Angelina County Jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19 spike, 5th East Texas county to do so

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that jail visitation will be suspended until further notice.

The suspension is due to the massive spikes in COVID-19 cases across the region. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said they “are working to ensure the safety of inmates and officers.”

The suspension applies to outside visitors as well as volunteer programs. Attorney, clergy and parole visitations will still be allowed.

Several other East Texas counties have also suspended visitations for county jail inmates. They include Cherokee, Polk, Shelby and Smith Counties.