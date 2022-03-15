ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The State Commission of Judicial Conduct has suspended an Angelina County judge without pay for allegedly violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Judge Meydon “Don” Lymbery was suspended on March 11 after the SCJC was given his indictment on March 10.

This suspension comes after Lymbery and Rodney Paulette, Pct. 1 Commissioner, were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act. The act lays out regulations that government entities must follow for holding meetings and when they are allowed to take action.

The order of suspension states that it is further ordered that Lymbery’s suspension shall remain in effect until the charges of the indictment are dismissed.