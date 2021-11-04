Angelina County law enforcement searching for man suspected of stabbing

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are looking for a man who evaded law enforcement since October.

34-year-old Francisco Segura Gonzalez is suspected of stabbing another person on the 600 block of Charlie Porter Road in Huntington.

Police learned Gonzalez could be driving a silver Ford F-150. When deputies arrived on the scene, a vehicle fitting that description was seen leaving the residence. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, which slowed the vehicle enough for the driver to get out and run away.

“At this time it is unknown what Gonzalez is driving, but it has been reported that he is still in Angelina/Polk County area,” the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about the location of Gonzalez is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-634-3331 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.