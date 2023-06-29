LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — After recent severe weather and hurricane season upon us, KSWP radio stepped up to host Lufkin and Nacogdoches community leaders to get connected so they can communicate with east Texans before, after, and during the storm.

“Cause we all just want to serve the best we can especially when we know people need our help,” Michelle Ross, President and General Manager of KSWP Christian radio.

Local churches, community leaders and groups that serve in times of crisis met in Angelina County for an emergency response meeting.

“We can kind of keep each other informed on how we are serving the community before, during and after a storm,” said Ross.

With hurricane season in mind, KSWP Christian Radio hosted the gathering so community leaders get connected to better serve their listeners.

“If we do have a major hurricane impact on the southeast Texas coast say near Galveston then obviously hurricane-force winds could extend well away from the center of circulation. Here, across East Texas,” said Jason Hansford, Senior Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Potential hurricanes could bring severe weather to East Texas.

“Again, widespread wind damage and if this is a slow-moving system very potential rainfall and flash flooding,” said Hansford.

The meeting got everyone connected in group messages and on social media.

“Creates an environment where we have more people involved for preparedness,” said Ricky Conner, Angelina County Emergency Management Coordinator.

He wants every family to be prepared.

“Everybody have an emergency plan, emergency packet where they have water, battery-powered radio, stuff like that,” said Conner.

So, when storms roll through, or an emergency happens everyone is notified and informed if they need relief.

“If and when something happens in our community, we’ll be very equipped to serve our area very well,” said Ross.