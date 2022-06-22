ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina Beautiful/Clean nonprofit is hoping to recruit volunteers for a community clean-up challenge.

On Saturday, people are going to get together for a city-wide clean-up day. To sign up, message Angelina Beautiful/Clean on Facebook or email ethornton@lufkintexas.org.

Angelina Beautiful/Clean has been around for more than 30 years to encourage East Texans to care for the environment. They also want people to help preserve the state.

The organization creates programs to clean-up litter and educates residents on how to reduce, reuse and recycle. They also plant trees and flowers to keep the county looking beautiful.