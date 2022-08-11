HUNTINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in the Huntington area.

ACSO issued a Missing Persons Alert via their Facebook page for Paula Capps, a white female, who was last seen on foot. It is unknow what clothing she is wearing. Her dog, Sawyer, a brown and white Pointer, should be with her.

Law enforcement is currently in the area searching for her. She was last heard from approximately five hours ago.

If seen, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331, Option 2.