ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches assured the community in a video press release on Wednesday night, that the department is still searching for escaped inmate James Tad Wheeler.

Photo: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

“Leads are coming in daily,” Sanches said. “We are following up on all leads.”

Wheeler, 36, escaped from custody on June 10 after walking off a work detail, and has more than a dozen felony convictions within the last 19 years. He has yet to be returned to custody.

“I want to assure everyone that the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies are working hard to find Tad Wheeler.” -Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches

The sheriff asks that anyone with pictures or leads regarding Wheeler’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers or the sheriff’s office.

This update comes after continuous questions from the community about Wheeler’s whereabouts since his escape.