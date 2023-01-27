LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Tom Selman was sworn in as the Sheriff of Angelina County on Thursday.

Selman shared that he is honored to take on this role for Angelina County. He said he thinks the sheriff’s office is in great shape and looks forward to leading the team.

“Appointed as the sheriff, and I look forward to finishing out my career working with the wonderful people that I found here at the sheriff’s department,” said Tom Selman, Angelina County Sheriff.

Selman has 28 years of law enforcement experience; he is passionate about serving people. “One of the things that I want to make sure that we do that we never do lose sight of that we are the servants of the people,” said Selman.

He shares what led him to take on this new role, “We’ve had a contentious past many months with the county leadership here and with this new fresh change, and as this opportunity presented itself, I felt like that this was the time to step forward,” said Selman.

He hopes to implement more training for his deputies and staff, elevating the departments professionalism.

Angelina county commissioners court recently committed to expanding the county jail. Sheriff Selman explained that jail is a frontline defense against crime and he is ready for the project to start soon, increasing the capacity of the jail.

We spoke to staff at the Sheriff’s Office who are excited to have Sheriff Selman as their new leader. “Knowing Tom Selman and him being the sheriff in Angelina County I expect if there’s gonna be a lot of goals and some change under his new leadership and I’m looking forward to that,” said Serena Holland, Detective at Angelica County Sheriff’s Office.

She shared she is also looking forward to having more resources and overall department communication. “Supportive of all the departments and all the officers in many ways, and I’m looking forward to him bringing that here to the sheriff’s office,” said Holland.

The sheriff expressed that he looks forward to his career with the wonderful people of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.