Angelina County to revise proposed budget after $1 million error

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said Monday the county will revise its 2021-2022 proposed budget after it was discovered that a line item unintentionally added $1 million to a constable’s budget.

Lymbery, who is the county officer responsible for presenting the budget to county commissioners for adoption, said he is not sure how the money allocation made it into a proposed budget but that it will come out.

“It was a clerical error,” County Judge Don Lymbery said.

About six county officials, including himself, commissioners, the county auditor and the county attorney had all previously examined the budget.

“We all missed that thing completely. It’s a clerical thing.” Angelina county judge

The item was in the budget for the Precinct 1 Constable’s office.

Limbery said he will remove the item and submit an amended budget. He said he is working to find out how the $1 million error ended up in the proposed budget.

A budget hearing is set for Aug. 10.

The budget does call for giving county employees a $1 an hour raise and keeping the current tax rate.