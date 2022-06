ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident involving trespassers at a paper mill on Highway 103 East.

Officials said that trespassers were believed to have been stealing copper at the mill, and suspect Kenneth Holley, 56 of Houston, was found deceased at the property.

Officials reported that this is an active investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.