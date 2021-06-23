Anheuser-Busch donates thousands of cans of water to East Texas first responders

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Anheuser-Busch donated thousands of cans to first responders in East Texas.

The supplies were given to firefighters and other officials in Rusk County. The county applied to the Anheuser-Busch program, and they were selected to receive 3,000 cans just before the Texas summer begins.

According to their website, Anheuser-Busch provides water to firefighters who “put their lives on the line.”

Every year, the company also stops producing beer in Fort Collins, Colorado and Cartersville, Georgia so they can produce drinking water for people during natural disasters.

Thee emergency drinking water program was started in 1988, and Anheuser-Busch has partnered with the American Red Cross to give water to those who need it the most during emergencies.

The company has distributed 86 million cans of water to different communities since the program began. This year, they provided 1.3 million cans of water to Texas after the winter storm and 100,000 cans to people in Kentucky after severe flooding.