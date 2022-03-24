GILMER, Texas (KETK) — An animal protection organization deployed their team to Upshur County to help areas affected by this week’s tornado. Animal Investigation & Response sent their team of emergency animal responders to Upshur County on Thursday to set up emergency temporary animal shelter for those affected by the tornado.

The group will be helping animals who were displaced from their homes and properties over the next couple of weeks by caring for domestic and livestock animals. Housing and caring for these animals will give their owners time to start “getting back on their feet.”

The emergency animal shelter is available for those affected in Upshur County only, according to a release. The temporary housing for the displaced animals is located at the East Texas Yamboree Livestock Grounds in Gilmer. Owned animals within the county’s designated disaster zone are eligible for temporary housing at the livestock grounds through April 13.

AIR is posting pictures of animals that have been found in the area after the tornado on their Facebook page.

To find out if your animals qualify for temporary housing, to report a missing pet, if you have found a displaced animal in the area or to get resources for your animals call 817-381-2174 to leave a detailed message or send an email to help@animalinvestigationandresponse.org.

Donations can be made here.