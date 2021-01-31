Annual kids fishing day set for Saturday at Mineola Nature Preserve

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Kids will be able to fish for free, with no license, on Saturday Feb. 6 at the Mineola Nature Preserve on the Sabine River.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will stock the Bridge Bob Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout.

Kids will be able to fish from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event page recommends to bring a light-action rod and reel combo with small fishing hooks, a light line (12 pounds or less), small bobbers and a small split shot.

For bait kids can use:

Salmon eggs

Whole kernel corn

marshmallows

small worms

prepared trout baits

According to the event page, small artificial baits such as rooster-tails, Berkley power bail and small spinners are a general favorite bait for trouts.

Kids will be able to keep everything they catch, so if they want to keep the fish, the event page recommends to bring a small cooler.

Volunteers from the local area and TPWD will provide loaner rods and reels and some bait and will be on hand to help with fishing.

The Mineola Nature Preserve is located at 1860 County Road 2724 just south of Mineola.

From US 69, exit east onto Loop 564, then turn south onto CR 2724 going approximately 1.5 miles to the main entrance on the right. Mineola Nature Preserve, a Mineola city park, is open every day from 7:30 a.m. until sunset.

There is no entrance fee for entering the preserve.

Other information about Mineola Nature Preserve can be found at the preserve website at www.mineolanaturepreserve.com.

For more information on Kids’ Fish Day, call TPWD at 903-593-5077.