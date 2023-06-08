CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Houston County Equipment is holding their biggest annual sales event of the year on Friday with their Try it, Buy it Field Event.

At the event, they will be demoing Kubota tractors and hay balers such as the Kubota M-5 111 HDC, Kubota BV 4160 4×5 round baler, Kubota M7040 HD pulling an RA 210 CR 10-wheel hay rake and much more.

The point of the event is for customers to come out and watch these pieces of equipment be demoed in their 12 acre lot behind Houston County Equipment, and if they like what they see, they have the opportunity to try it out themselves.

Kubota corporate representatives will be at the event to answer any questions attendees have about the pieces of equipment and there will be giveaways, coupons, refreshments and Sonia’s Taqueria food trailer giving out lunch throughout the event.

Weather permitting, the event will be held on Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Houston County Equipment located on 1604 South Loop 304 in Crockett.

If you have any questions, call 936-544-4596 or visit their website houstoncountyeq.com.