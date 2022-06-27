TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler’s annual “School is Cool” event is being moved from its regular location due to construction.

The event, which provides backpacks to students in Tyler and is normally held at Harvey Hall, will now be at Fun Forest Park. The city’s goal is to provide 2,000 backpacks with school supplies.

In order to meet the demand, the city is looking for sponsors and donations from those who would like to help kids in the community have the supplies they need. If you would like to make a donation, click here.