Anonymous donor gives $50,000 to the Tyler Fire Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An anonymous donor in Tyler gave a late Christmas present to the fire department in the amount of $50,000.

The donation was revealed at the Tyler City Council meeting on Wednesday. Mayor Don Warren and Fire Chief David Coble would not comment on it due to the donor’s wishes to stay out of the spotlight.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Tyler Fire Department can visit the department’s website to see if they are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be: